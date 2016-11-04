‘Biting cold Arctic air’ to push weekend temperatures below freezing

It is going to be a “bitingly cold” weekend as temperatures are set to fall below freezing. But there is no need to stay inside because plenty of sunshine and dry weather is also forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Some hail and thunder is expected in Ulster on Friday with showers and sunny spells spreading through the rest of the country later in the day.

Met Éireann forecaster Michelle Dillon said the weekend would be cold, breezy and bright with some “nice sunshine”. “There’ll be a biting cold Arctic air flow but to compensate you’ll have that nice, bright, clearer air,” she said.

“It will feel very raw, especially up in some parts exposed to winds, say up in Ulster, parts of the west coast and places exposed to the northerly breeze.”

Temperatures will stay between 7 to 10 degrees during the day over the weekend with some scattered showers but people may feel colder due to northerly winds. Ms Dillon said there was a chance of only a “touch of frost” on Saturday night due to the blustery winds but on Sunday night frost would be widespread. “It’ll probably be a bit too breezy for any significant frost on Saturday night,” she said.

But frost may develop in some inland areas as temperatures are expected to fall to between 0 to 4 degrees on Saturday.

Frost on Sunday and Monday

Ms Dillon said winds will ease on Sunday night allowing for widespread frost. It will also be colder on Sunday night with temperatures dropping below zero to between -1 to -3 degrees.

“On higher grounds you couldn’t rule out a little flurry [of snow], high up in Donegal, ” Ms Dillon said.

Sharp frost is expected on Monday night with temperatures dropping to -2 degrees. Tuesday morning will be dry and bright, and rain will develop later in the morning.

Dry October

While November has certainly arrived with a chill, the majority of Ireland had its driest October in a number of years. Although Co Kerry went against the trend and had record-breaking rainfall for the month.

The latest monthly weather statistics published this week showed most parts of the country recorded less than half their normal rainfall with “extremely dry” weather in places.

More than two-thirds of the areas reported their driest conditions in a number of years. Belmullet in Co Mayo had its driest October in 60 years and Shannon Airport in Co Clare broke its dry-weather record for the last 51 years.

Only 27.9mm of rain fell during the month in Fermoy, Co Cork, which meant it was its driest October since 1970.

The report said the weather over Ireland for the month was “quite settled” due to anticyclonic conditions coming from Scandinavia.

Sunny spot

The sunniest spot in October was Dublin Airport with a daily mean of sunshine for 3.5 hours a day. Both Dublin Airport and Malin Head in Co Donegal recorded the most sunshine in one day on October 2nd with 9.7 hours.

The dullest area was Knock Airport in Co Mayo with the lowest monthly total and daily mean of 2.4 hours of sunshine daily.

The temperatures almost everywhere were on or above average. Markree in Co Sligo and Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon were the only two areas to fall below the mean air temperatures with -0.1 and -0.2 degrees respectively.