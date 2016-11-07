Bin company may stop collecting plastic bags over syringe risk

Waste collection company Greyhound has said it might stop collecting bin bags in Dublin after a worker’s hand was pierced by a used syringe discarded in a bag.

The company said EU legislation introduced in July would have banned the collection of bags. “However, following lobbying from a small number of local representative 900 of 1,000 roads were provided a derogation from the legislation by Dublin City Council,” the company said.

The company’s managing director, John Brosnan said: “Bin bags have been a source of risk to our crews with syringes, broken glass and other sharp instruments found discarded in bags.

“For some time now, we have been urging people to switch to bins which are more convenient; cleaner and present less risk to our collection crews. We don’t understand why some local representatives are neglecting workers and public safety.

Mr Brosnan added that there was also “an ongoing problem with counterfeit bags. In recent weeks , gardaí seized €350,000 worth of counterfeit bags in a raid on a warehouse, confirming that organised criminals are involved in their production. The worst litter blackspots in Dublin are in bag areas, which encourage illegal dumping.

“While there is a small number of very narrow streets which might have difficulty accommodating bins, over 90 per cent can make the transition”.