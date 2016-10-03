Alternative sites for advertising in bikes deal to be examined

Alternative sites for advertising screens to pay for the Dublin Bikes rental scheme are to be examined following opposition to their installation in Dublin 4.

Councillors had been due to vote on Monday night on a proposal to allow three double-sided advertising panels known as metropoles in Dublin 4, at Donnybrook Road, Shelbourne Road, and Pembroke Road in front of the US Embassy, while a fourth was proposed for Dublin 2 at Charlemont Street.

But councillors decided on Monday night to defer the issue for a month to allow for alternative sites to be assessed.

Dublin Bikes deal

The council said it needs to install the screens to fulfil its side of the Dublin Bikes deal with advertiser JC Decaux. The screens are to pay for the service already provided by the company, and not to pay for any new bikes, the council said.

Council officials warned that if the plans are not approved it could result in a removal of bikes and bike stations from the network or an increase in user fees. It would also put a question mark on the expansion of the scheme which the council proposes to fund through more advertising.

Councillors in the southeast of the city last month voted to oppose erection of the four screens. Labour Party councillor Dermot Lacey said the advertising was “unsuitable”. However, the council said it had already assessed 50 sites in order to find locations for the panels.