Almost 8,000 homes still without power after snow and bad weather

Almost 8,000 homes are still without power on Wednesday after snow and bad weather hit the country.

Two weather warnings for snow, ice and heavy rains were in place in the morning as motorists faced traffic disruption.

Co Tipperary and parts of Cork had some of the heaviest snowfall overnight.

An ESB spokeswoman confirmed 16,500 customers had no power on Wednesday morning.

Crews have managed to restore power to 8,700 homes by 10.20am, however, 7,784 homes remain without power.

The areas most affected are Thurles in Co Tipperary, Co Waterford and Portlaoise in Co Laois.

Met Éireann had issued a nationwide yellow warning for snow and ice following sub-zero temperatures and wintry showers overnight.

A new warning for heavy rain was issued on Wednesday for counties Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

It is expected up to 50mm of rainfall will accumulate, particularly in mountains. The warning is in place until Thursday 7am.

Sleet is also due over Leinster later on Wednesday, turning to snow in parts. Met Éireann said 2-3cm of snowfall is likely and some showers will extend into north and east Munster.

The snow and ice weather warning was valid until 10am on Wednesday.

The day will be cold and patches of frost and ice will clear. Heavy rain is predicted in the east, but it will be brighter elsewhere with scattered showers and some snow, according to the national forecaster. Highest afternoon temperatures will be 4-8 degrees.

Gardaí have asked people to be extra careful on the roads and footpaths with snow, frost and rain expected.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to allow for extra time for journeys this morning.

“Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and use major routes as they are more likely to have been gritted than secondary roads,” it said. “Remember that stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow.”

The M50 northbound at the J15 Kilternan, Co Dublin is blocked and delays are expected after a crash, AA warned.

In Co Tipperary, the M8 Cork/Dublin Rd remains closed at J5 at Twomileborris following an crash earlier this morning.

Wednesday night will be blustery with further heavy rain at times, particularly in the midlands, south and east, but clearing into the night. The west and northwest will remain drier with some frost overnight amid low temperatures of 0-4 degrees.

Thursday will be cold and cloudy in places during the morning, with showers in the east and south.

Conditions will become brighter in the afternoon and showers will be scattered. Temperatures of 8-10 degrees are expected.

Frost is due in many areas overnight on Thursday. Heading into Friday and the weekend, more settled, milder weather will develop.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry and settled, according to Met Éireann, with a mix of cloud and bright spells. Temperatures will be 11-14 degrees during the afternoons. Cooler conditions are expected on the east and south coasts.