Air pollution in Galway similar to Beijing after gorse fires

The gorse fires in the Cloosh Valley created smoke pollution in Galway city on Tuesday evening comparable to Beijing.

Dr Liz Coleman at the NUI Galway Centre for Climate and Air Pollution said the smoke pollution lasted for two hours but dispersed ‘quite quickly’.

She told RTÉ radio that the event was recorded on the “Citizen Science Air Pollution” monitoring network, which engages second-level school students as part of a national air-monitoring network.

The data, which is webcast live every five minutes clearly shows the smoke pollution peak hitting at least 20 times the normal background level on Tuesday evening.

The air pollution caused by the gorse fires was also detected as far west as Carna, at the centre’s Air Pollution and Climate Monitoring station at Mace Head.

High pollution events can have significant health impacts on sections of the population including the elderly, immunosuppressed and those with chronic conditions such as Asthma.

“All you can do is stay indoors, close the windows and wait for it to pass,” said Dr Coleman.

She explained that the World Health Organisation has determined that 25 microgrammes of particles per metre cubed is the safest level of air quality. On Tuesday evening in Galway it was 150.