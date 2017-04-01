A marine snail’s egg collars, and other readers’ nature queries
Ethna Viney on large necklace snails, woodpeckers, Muscovy ducks, and comma and peacock butterflies
There were a lot of the strange objects in my photograph on Donabate beach recently.
Audrey O’Flaherty
Kilsallaghan, Co Dublin
Prof Guiry of NUI Galway tells me that they are the egg collars of a marine snail aptly named the large necklace snail, ‘Euspira catena’. It lives on the sandy floor of the ocean all along the east coast.
In January I heard the unmistakable drumming of a woodpecker in trees near my home. Now the greater spotted woodpecker comes to feed at my bird table.
Dorothy Pendry
Kesh, Co Fermanagh
Greater spotted woodpeckers have been reported in several locations in Co Fermanagh.
I saw the duck in my photograph on the bank of the Royal Canal in Maynooth. Could it be an escaped domestic Muscovy duck?
Deirdre Glynn
Maynooth, Co Kildare
Yes. Muscovy ducks escaped into the wild many years ago and are found on waterways in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare.
I saw the comma butterfly in my photograph in Co Wicklow. Is this rare, as I have never seen one before in Ireland?
Wyn Beere
Kilternan, Dublin
There are hundreds of sightings of comma butterflies in the biodiversity database, almost all east of a line from Dublin to Cork. They appear to be now successfully overwintering.
Any idea what the insect in my photograph is called? I found it in a pile of wood.
Seán Ó Díomasaigh
Dunsany, Co Meath
You disturbed a hibernating peacock butterfly.
