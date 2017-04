Trinity College Dublin: Scholars of the Decades

The announcement of fellows and scholars is one of the oldest and most colourful traditions at Trinity College Dublin and marks the beginning of the annual Trinity Week.

This year one honorary fellow, 14 new fellows and 55 new scholars of the university were announced, on April 10th, 2017.

Scholars are students who have demonstrated exceptional knowledge and understanding of their subjects and are elected annually in various subjects as the result of an examination.

Research achievement or scholarship of a high order is the primary qualification for fellowship, along with evidence of the candidate’s contribution to the academic life of the university and effective record of teaching.

Front Row: Professor N Grene (1967), Professor A O’Connor (New Fellow), Professor N Harte (New Fellow), Professor I Coyne (New Fellow), Professor U Fearon (New Professorial Fellow), Mr T C Tyner (1957), Mr R E Harte (1957), Ms H A Pyle (1957), Dr P J Prendergast (The Provost), Mr D M Neligan (1957), Mr G Knaggs (1957), Professor R F Foster (New Honorary Fellow), Professor R Chari (New Fellow), Professor M Morris (New Professorial Fellow), Professor V Nicolosi (New Professorial Fellow), Professor R O’Connell (New Fellow), Dr E McLoughlin (2007)

Row 2: Ms M E Goulden (2017), Ms C Ingoldsby (1997), Ms A Mulligan (2017), Ms J L Deitner (2017), Dr N W T Allan (1967), Professor M Sokol (New Fellow), Professor L Marignol (New Fellow), Professor D Geary (New Fellow), Mr M K Crowe (1967), Mr T J Lawson (1967), Mr R D Reid (1967), Rev W P H Erskine (1967), Professor B Murphy (New Fellow), Professor A M Healy (1987), Professor S Sint (New Fellow), Mr C S Cleary (2007)

Row 3: Dr A Sheane (2007), Dr L E Gleeson (2007), Dr A M Liddy (2007), Dr E Beary (2007), Dr A F Lucheroni (2007), Dr J J Gallagher (2007), Dr A M Mulligan (2007), Ms S J Swaine (2007), Ms C M Lowry (1977), Mr D Connolly (2017), Mr J Mockler (The Mace Bearer), Ms N M Hyland (1987), Mr N D J Wilson (1987), Mr S H M Furlong (2007), Ms T Kelly (1997) (née Fox), Ms E Lawless (1997), Mr L C Ó Súilleabháin (1987), Mr F A McDonnell (1987), Ms D Weerasinghe (2017), Mr C C Koay (2017),

Row 4: Mr C H Lau (2017), Dr E P Finegan (2007), Ms R El-Nemr (2017), Ms N Mcadam (2017), Mr E Simpson (2017), Ms A Casey (2017), Ms E Windle (2017), Mr S Kavanagh (2017), Mr J M Ahern (2007), Ms J A Lawson (2007)

Row 5: Mr O Carroll (2017), Mr D Phillips (2017), Mr D Dunleavy (2017), Ms P J Dolliver (2017), Mr C Beadle (2017), Ms L Prendeville (2017), Ms C Tonna-Barthet (2017), Mr J Spain (2017), Ambassador J G Keating (1977), Mr G H Jackson (2007), Ms S M Wright (1987), Professor K P Walsh (1977), Ms J Wall (2017), Ms C Quinn (2017), Mr D Lavelle (2016), Ms A M Irwin (2017), Mr C Hardiman (2007), Dr A Velic (2007)

Row 6: Dr B Walsh (2007), Ms C C Ezeani (2017), Dr L Fitzgerald (2007), Ms H Anom (2017), Ms C Michelena (2017), Ms C Henderson (2017), Dr T K O’Dwyer (2007), Dr N McGrane (2007), Ms J A Brown (2007), Dr D Mac Mathúna (1997), Ms A M Mhic Mhathúna (1997) (née Hayden), Dr E J J Walsh (2007), Ms G Ni Dhulchaointigh (2007), Dr W G G Barry (1997), Dr D Ó Corráin (1997), Ms S Jackson (1997), Ms E R A Pine (1997), Ms G M Brennan (1997), Mr K T Curtis (2007), Mr D Whelan (2007), Dr R J O’Brien (2007), Ms T J Robinson (2007)

Row 7: Ms A Burke (2017), Ms C Van Bakel (2017), Professor T J Callan (1977), Mr M Tinney (2017), Mr A Philipeit (2017), Mr L Lau (2017), Mr A Garg (2017), Mr T Healy (2017), Mr S E Murray (2017), Ms N Reynolds (2017), Ms A Mccabe (2017), Ms V M Koponen (2017), Ms E Collins (2017), Ms B Thiemt (2017),

Ms M Power (2017), Ms V N Williams (1997), Dr S Hudson (1997), Ms C O’Connor (2007), Mr S A McManus (2007), Ms A Byrne (2007)

Row 8: Mr D Mulcahy (2017), Mr O C Flynn-Connolly (2017), Mr G Rice (1997), Mr B N Slattery (1997), Mr B Murray (2017), Mr O Ó Muirthile (2017), Mr A Barber (2017), Mr A Hoffmann (2017), Ms H D Bowman (2017), Mr R O Sullivan (2017), Dr J R H Wilson (1977), Mr M R Ivory (1987), Ms N B Ennis (2007).