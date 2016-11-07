Teachers: ‘We are available to do the job we’re paid to do’

“We’re presenting for work as normal,” says Irish teacher Eoghain O’Brien outside the closed doors of Mount Carmel secondary school in Dublin city. “It’s a message really to the Government that we’re available to work to do the job we’re paid to do.”

O’Brien, an ASTI union rep, is among a huddle of teachers who have gathered on a cold and bright Monday morning in the school car park on King’s Inns Street. “We’re here to work today. That’s what we want to do,” says another teacher who did not want to be named. “It’s just that there’s no one to supervise the kids. We’re not allowed into the building and we won’t be in the building today.”

Monday is the first day of industrial action by the ASTI which sees members withdrawing supervision and substitution duties. On Tuesday, teachers will hold a strike over salary scales and a pay discrepancy that hits younger teachers.

Supervision and substitution, or “S&S duties” as most teachers refer to them, involve keeping an eye on pupils in the school corridors, making sure they are behaving and going to class on time as well as filling in for any teacher who might be out sick.

“We did it for free under the Haddington Road Agreement and under that agreement we were told we would be paid €796 into our point on our salary scale in September,” says O’Brien. “The Government decided not to do that so they decided not to pay us for the work we had done so we’re not going to do the duties anymore.

“It’s like if you had a cleaner into your house and you said you’re going to pay them to clean your house weekly and you stop paying them and then expect them to turn up to your house next week. They’re not going to turn up, it’s as simple as that.”

He adds that there is now a real concern that schools will remain closed indefinitely unless some solution is found. “The department of Education don’t seem too bothered about the fact that the school is closed here today and Richard Bruton has said he wants it figured locally. So it’s up to the board of management of every school now to make some decision to keep the school open in some shape or form.”

Teachers at O’Connell school in Drumcondara share that concern. “If the Minister just paid us for doing the S&S and let everything else go into negotiation, we could carry on in school and the negotiations would go on,” says Michael Kilbride, a home liaison teacher. “But the money is there in the budget and they won’t pay us for the doing the S&S. They want to force us into the Lansdowne Road Agreement.”

Kilbride says there are about 13 non-ASTI members of staff at the school who would be in a position to perform supervision and substation duties and he was “very disappointed” that management were unable to come up with a way to keep the school open.

About 20 teachers had turned up to work and were gathered outside the school wall. “We’re here until half 9 or 10 o’clock and then we’re going in to Edmund Rice House, the Christian Brothers monastery next door, because we can’t go into the school, and we’re having a union meeting in there,” says Kilbride. “Our main interest in the meeting will be to see can we at least keep the school open for the examination classes. Some schools are doing that already where they’re taking in a reduced number of students.”