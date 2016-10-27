Teachers’ strike: ASTI accuses department of ‘hardline’ stance

The Department of Education has been accused of taking a hardline stance in its dealings with the the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), members of which are striking as part of a pay dispute on Thursday.

The industrial action has closed some 507 schools for the day but the Government appears determined to hold a firm line with the secondary teachers, despite seeming ready to adopt a more conciliatory stance towards gardaí and doctors who are also pursuing pay claims.

Speaking on Thursday morning, ASTI’s general secretary Kieran Christie said there was a “substantial gap” between the union and the department on the subject of pay for new entrant teachers.

“They appear to be taking a hardline stance. Is this a Government position that is going to be embedded infinitum?” he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The Government on Wednesday instructed school authorities to remove from the payroll any teacher who refuses to carry out supervision and substitution duties from Monday week as part of separate ASTI industrial action over penalties imposed on members of the union for “repudiating” the Lansdowne Road pay agreement.

‘Provocative’

Mr Christie described the instruction as “extremely provocative” and said the ASTI would be consulting its lawyers about the approach.

“We will fight this through the courts,” he said. “We believe we’re not on strike if we turn up to do duties and should be paid.”

The withdrawal of ASTI members from supervision and substitution duties could force hundreds of schools to close indefinitely once the forthcoming midterm break ends on November 7th.

The union says its members are available for their regular teaching duties, and are withdrawing from supervision and substitution duties because they are not being paid to perform this work.

Mr Christie also said the ASTI deeply regretted any inconvenience caused to parents and students and that they did not and would not have impeded any contingency plans. “They had many weeks to implement a contingency plan, they knew what was coming down the tracks.”

Paul Mooney, president of the National Parents’ Council, said the rights of students were just as important as those of teachers.

Consequences

He warned that the ASTI action could have a “life-long” effect on students as some might have to repeat the Leaving Cert if they cannot complete the syllabus for subjects such as maths.

“We are concerned about children and their careers. If schools days are lost it will have a knock-on effect,” he said.

Mr Mooney also said it was just not feasible for parents to take over supervision duties within the short time scale and that it would take at least ten weeks to organise screening and clearance.

ASTI president Ed Byrne said the sides had not moved any closer during talks this week, but that they would continue to negotiate.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that the majority of ASTI members on the picket lines did not have anything to gain by doing so.

“This is about equal pay for equal work for new entrants.”