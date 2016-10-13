Teachers’ ballot result could close over 500 secondary schools

The results of a ballot by secondary teachers that could close hundreds of schools over the coming weeks are expected this afternoon.

Members of Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland are balloting for industrial action over a number of issues, including the pay of recently recruited teachers and penalties imposed on ASTI teachers by the Government for “repudiating” the Lansdowne Road public service pay agreement.

The Department of Education has warned more than 500 secondary schools - or two out of three - are at risk of closure if a majority of the 17,000-strong union members vote for industrial action.

The schools potentially affected are voluntary secondary schools, typically privately owned and managed by church authorities.

However, a significant number of community and comprehensive schools may also be affected.

The department’s concern is focused mainly on the potential withdrawal by ASTI members from supervision and substitution duties, which could lead to widespread disruption or even closure of up to 525 second-level schools where the union represents staff.

ASTI members had been scheduled to receive about €700 this year and the same amount in 2017 for carrying out supervision and substitution duties.

However, this payment has been withheld by the department on the basis ASTI members have breached the terms of the Lansdowne Road pay deal by refusing to work additional hours.

Specifically, the department wants the ASTI to give notice of at least six or seven weeks of any withdrawal from supervision and substitution duties to allow school managers to recruit external personnel and for them to be vetted by gardaí.

In the event of a vote for industrial action, the union is likely to issue a formal directive on Friday stating when supervision and substitution will be withdrawn.

Sources have indicated this could be within a three-week period from November 7th after the return of schools from the mid-term break.

The department also wants ASTI to confirm that school principals who are members of the union would not be prevented from operating contingency plans to take on and assign such external personnel to carry out supervision and substitution duties.

In addition, it wants assurances that ASTI members will not hinder the activities of any external personnel .

It is understood that if schools close on health and safety grounds due to a withdrawal of supervision and substitution duties, teachers would not be paid as the Department of Education would consider them in breach of their contractual duties.

Secondary school management bodies have been drawing up contingency plans since the summer to hire hundreds of staff to help prevent schools closing as a result of potential industrial action.

If supervision and substitution duties are withdrawn school management say there are real risks schools will close.

Although teachers would be available to teach they would not be available to monitor break times or fill in for teachers who are sick or away on school trips.

Management bodies for about 500 secondary schools are planning to hire supervisors to fulfil these duties.

It is understood these supervisors could be paid about €20 an hour and would need to be Garda-vetted in compliance with child-safety legislation. Vetting is understood to take about three weeks, but this could be fast-tracked, according to sources.

However, school management sources say that advertising and recruiting for these posts will take several more weeks.

Under the contingency plan, the boards of management of each schools would be responsible for hiring supervisors, while the Department of Education is understood to be prepared to make funds available.