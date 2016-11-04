Talks deadlocked as schools set to close from Monday

More than half of secondary schools look set to close indefinitely from Monday as talks between teachers and the Government remain deadlocked.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) confirmed on Friday evening that up to 17,500 of its members would withdraw from supervision and substitution duties from the beginning of next week.

The move will force the closure of more than 400 of the country’s 735 secondary schools from Monday onwards on health and safety grounds.

Schools most likely to close are those which are heavily staffed by ASTI members or where principals or deputy principals are members of the union.

A small number of schools which are due to open will cater to exam-years students only – third and sixth-years – though management bodies say this is likely to be a very short-term measure.

While talks between the ASTI and the Department of Education are likely to continue over the weekend, sources on both sides say there is little sign of any resolution.

Senior members of the union and officials in the department are now bracing themselves for what is likely to be a bitter and protracted week of strikes and school closures.

The prospect of lock-outs is now looming with members of the ASTI ordered to present for teaching duties as normal on Monday, even where schools are due to close.

ASTI teachers will not be paid in cases where the withdrawal of supervision cover results in the closure of schools.

The dispute is linked to the union’s decision to cease working additional hours related to the Croke Park pay agreement earlier this year.

In opting not to work these 33 hours a year, the union was deemed by the Government to have “repudiated” the Lansdowne Road pay deal.

This triggered the application of financial emergency legislation, which included non-payment to ASTI members of about €800 due to be reintroduced this year for supervision duties. In response, the ASTI voted last month to withdraw supervision and substitution cover.

Unacceptable

ASTI president Ed Byrne said on Friday night that expecting ASTI members to undertake supervision and substitution work for no pay while their colleagues in other teacher unions were receiving a payment was unacceptable.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton, however, has insisted that a deal remained on the table for the ASTI which includes payment for supervision duties, pay increases of up to 22 per cent for new entrant teachers and greater flexibility over “Croke Park” hours.

This is based on the union agreeing to work the 33 additional hours, a move which has been rejected to date by the union.

The Joint Managerial Body (JMB), which represents the 380 schools in the voluntary secondary sector, forecast that only a dozen or so schools will remain open.

Among community and comprehensive schools – most of which are dual unions – it is expected that about 30 of the 97 schools will close.

Schools in the Education and Training Board sector are the least likely to close. About seven of the 270 of its schools are likely to close.

The Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools – the management body for 97 schools – last night criticised the ASTI’s position.

“It is most unfortunate that it has come to this,” said Eileen Salmon, the association’s general secretary.

“It seems incredible that schools remain unable to function due to a decision made last summer that teachers would not work Croke Park hours with the knock-on effect that 20,000 out of 60,000 of our students will not be able to go to school.”