Students’ maths performances key concern in report

The performance of students in maths and science has emerged as a key concern in a major review of how these subjects are taught in Irish schools.

The quality of graduates in so-called Stem subjects – science, technology, engineering and maths – is considered crucial to the country’s economic future.

However, the report of an education review group on Stem, due to be published later this week, raises concerns at difficulties faced by students tasked with problem-solving and “higher order thinking”.

The relatively small number of primary and secondary students performing at an “advanced level of proficiency” in maths is another concern.

It highlights the fact that there are many secondary teachers who do not have specific qualifications to teach biology, physics and chemistry.

In addition, it notes concerns expressed by those lecturing in maths at third level over the number of first-year students who require learning supports.

Series of recommendations

The review group, which submitted its report almost a year ago, contains a series of recommendations aimed at enhancing Stem education.

It recommends that “out of field” teachers in biology, physics and chemistry should receive comprehensive and sustained training.

Similar supports and training have helped tackle a significant problem among maths teachers at junior-cycle level in recent years.

In addition, it urges the introduction of new teaching and learning approaches – such as inquiry-based and problem-solving learning – to help enhance the performance of students.

The introduction of coding as a Leaving Cert course is also backed. This builds on the introduction this year of coding in some schools at junior-cycle level.

Major gender imbalance

The report also examines a major gender imbalance given that women account for just 25 per cent of jobs that require Stem skills.

It notes that a number of factors are behind this, such as negative stereotypes and the influence of parents in advising their daughters on education and career paths.

The report says parents have a key role to play in challenging many of these barriers.

The report also gathers much of the best international thinking in many areas of Stem education,with recommendations on boosting teaching training along with a greater focus on inquiry-based and technology-enhanced learning.