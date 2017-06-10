South Dublin pupils fight against the sale of school’s pitches

For the exam pupils at Clonkeen College in Deansgrange, Dublin, the past month has been full of unwanted distractions.

In the middle of May, word came through that the non-fee paying boys school was to lose most of its playing pitches because the Christian Brothers had decided to sell three hectares of land.

The brothers, who set up the school in 1968, have said the sale is necesary to pay their €10 million debt to the redress board for abuse of children and for the future support of ageing brothers.

The land is being sold for housing for a reported €18 million.

Teachers, parents and management at the college swung into action when they heard about the sale, arguing today’s children should not have to pay for the crimes of yesterday’s religious. The most impactful intervention, however, came from the students themselves.

Taylor Cook, a sixth-year student, set up a petition on Change.org which has attracted more than 2,000 signatures. At a meeting of parents, teachers and students on May 12th, two of the strongest public speakers were students.

Mick Brennan, vice-principal at the school, said it had done its best to carry on as normal and keep the issue off the agenda for the exam students.

“But the announcement being made so close to the exams could not have caused more disruption and distraction than it did. It was absolutely dreadful timing and it is deeply unfair.”

Naoise O’Conluain, a sixth-year student who is in the middle of his Leaving Cert, said the students feel “betrayed” by the brothers.

“Every school has pitches. Clonkeen has two under-18 Ireland soccer internationals including Sean McDonald and Eric Donnelly, who also plays for Shelbourne. The kickabouts at lunchtime keep us fit and mentally well. We stand to lose that.”

GAA prowess

One parent, Anne Healy, told how her son chose to go to Clonkeen because of its strength in GAA.

“He loves hurling and he didn’t even consider another school. He is really happy at the school because of sport, and that will be lost without the pitches.”

If the housing development goes ahead, a purpose-built play area for children with special needs at the school may be dug up.

Ross Byrne and Carl Cullen, who are both going into sixth year, founded an award-winning company called RocProtection, which makes protective clothing for hurling and camogie players. Byrne plays soccer with Cabinteely.

“I learned a lot at Clonkeen and looked forward to our 90 minutes a week of PE. The local pitches don’t belong to us so we can’t just go down and take them over several times a day, nor can we just paint lines on them for games and athletics.

“The land left in the school is not even enough for a full-sized Gaelic pitch. The development would end the annual soccer day which students look forward to.”

“We can’t just be angry,” said Naoise O’Conluain. “We have to fight back. We are writing to our politicians. The students have a Facebook page, Save Clonkeen’s Pitches. This has galvanised us but has also caused us a lot of stress as we face into the exams. And it shows how little they care about the school.”

Peter McGuire is a past pupil of Clonkeen College.