Should students be able to run their own schools?

Should students be able to help run their own schools?

It might sounds like a recipe for anarchy to some.

At Cork Educate Together secondary school in Mahon, however, it’s giving students a greater sense of ownership of their education.

“It’s just part of the way we’re giving students a greater say in how their school is run,” says principal Colm O’Connor.

“They’re also able to decide what foreign languages we teach. They have a say how they learn. We’re also looking at the possibility of students being present during interviews for new teachers.”

The school’s students got to elect two fellow students on to its board earlier this year, who have since received training.

Code of behaviour

As “associate board members”, they have a vote on matters such as school policies and the school’s code of behaviour. However, they do not attend for sensitive matters such as disciplinary issues involving students or complaints against teachers.

“I think it’s important for pupils to be represented because their voices should be heard and they should know what’s going on in their school,” says Abby O’Riordan (12), one of the successful candidates. “I also think it is an amazing opportunity for pupils to see how their school is run.”

Noah Dasle (12), the other student representative, says: “I think this is a very unique opportunity for the student voice to be heard, because it gives students the feeling of ownership in the school.”