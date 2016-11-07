Secondary students criticise industrial action by teachers

Second-level students have criticised the closure of secondary schools due to industrial action by teachers over pay and conditions, with many concerned about the impact on their preparations for exams.

Hundreds of schools remained closed on Monday following the mid-term break, as boards of management were unable to provide cover for Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) members who are refusing to carry out supervision and substitution duties.

The ASTI had directed members to cease providing supervision and substitution duties from Monday, which meant hundreds of schools had to close on health and safety grounds.

Members of the union are also staging a series of stoppages over lower pay rates for recently-recruited staff.

The union has marked Tuesday as another official strike day, meaning up to 250,000 students will have missed three additional school days since October 27th.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) president Jane Hayes-Nally, who is in fifth year, said students in ASTI schools are becoming “increasingly anxious” as the dispute drags on.

“We know that students are becoming increasingly anxious over the time lost due to school closures,” she said.

“They are very aware of the disadvantage this leaves them in compared to their fellow students in TUI [Teachers Union of Ireland] schools. More so, for those in exam years and who are currently completing their practical work.

“A large proportion of the work for exam projects needs to be completed around this time of year.

“But students are missing out on valuable classroom time for this,” said Ms Hayes-Nally, who expressed disappointment at the lack of contingency planning to keep schools open.

Frustration

Despite the perception that most pupils would be delighted with the extra time off, some Leaving Cert students spoke of their frustration at missing term time.

“In my opinion, today’s industrial actions were preposterously selfish. Yes, I agree that newly-qualified teachers should be paid equally, but there must be another way of having voices heard than going on strike,” said Adam Nuzum, a sixth-year student from Cork.

“Speaking as a Leaving Certificate pupil, I can quite honestly say that [the] industrial action was highly damaging to my studies,” said Art O’Mahony, from Co Kerry, who accused the ASTI of issuing “headline-grabbing demands” and using students as “hostages”.

“A few of us utilised our day off and decided to study at our local library in Castleisland.

“But the prospect of further strike action, for us, means that we will be under huge pressure to conclude the Leaving Cert curriculum, causing a severe amount of anxiety for us all.”