Rise in stove-related domestic fires

Emergency callouts to stove-related domestic fires have increased due to the popularity of the appliances in recent years, a fire officer has said.

Incidences of carbon monoxide build-up in the home are also rising and householders have been urged to review the building regulations relating to the correct installation of stoves and flues.

Adrian Kelly, chief fire officer for Co Clare, said the rise in the number of fires could, on occasion, be linked to the poor installation of stoves and flues.

“Some of these fires have caused substantial damage to the surrounding building and consequently, have put lives at risk,” he said.

“Stoves burn at very high temperatures and therefore the appliance and the flues need to be installed correctly. They should be clearly spaced from any timber or combustible materials.”

Mr Kelly said the guidance stated that when a heating stove is installed, carbon monoxide detectors be put in the same room and within 5m of all bedroom doors.

“We have experienced cases whereby the occupants of a home in Clare have been alerted to stove-related fires simply due to the presence of installed carbon monoxide alarms,” he said.