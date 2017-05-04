Profile: William Fry

William Fry is one of Ireland’s premier law firms ranked in the top tier by legal market commentators such as Chambers Global and the Legal 500.

Its clients include leading Irish companies in all sectors of the economy, government departments and agencies, and household names in the FTSE 100 and Fortune 500.

Susan Wyer, trainee and intern programme manager at William Fry, says the company’s aim is to attract the best talent in the market.

“We aim to actively nurture and retain this talent so our graduates develop into the future leaders of William Fry, by providing access to high-quality work and a structured learning and development programme,” says Wyer.

“We recognise an investment in our graduate programmes is an investment in our business and that our graduates are the future lifeblood of the firm,” she says.

The graduate programmes at William Fry are promoted at on-campus presentations and networking sessions, attendance at careers fairs, through the trainee and intern Facebook page, a brand ambassador programme, as well as sponsorship and involvement with college societies.

“We can offer our graduates access to high-profile clients in all of the major sectors of the economy and we are widely recognised as leaders in our field as demonstrated by the recent Legal 500 EMEA 2017 report which placed William Fry in joint first place in terms of rankings and with 20 of our partners listed as ‘leading individuals’,” says Wyer.

Wyer says the company’s internship programme has developed into a vital recruitment tool in transitioning students from interns to trainees.

“We see the internship programme as the first step on the road to becoming a solicitor in William Fry. We are also proud to report a 100 per cent retention rate of trainees to newly-qualified solicitor,” she says.

She says a a key component in the retention of their trainees is the opportunity to input into which of the four rotations they will do.

“This ensures trainees are actively involved in their own career development and which area of practice they will qualify into, with the added bonus of an option to request a rotation in one of our international offices,” she says.

Upon qualification, the company also offers a strong and clear path for career progression.