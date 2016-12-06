Profile: Mohill Community College, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Vital stats: Co-educational, non-fee paying, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim Education & Training Board (MSLETB) school.

Number of students: 370.

Website: mohillcommunitycollege.ie.

Mohill Community College was founded in 2008, following the amalgamation of Marian College and Mohill Vocational School. After a brief period of working between two sites, it moved into its state-of-the-art new building in February 2009. Facilities include a competition-sized gym and recently an adjacent five-acre site has been developed into a sports field.

Mental health and pastoral care: More important than modern facilities is the caring philosophy of the school’s highly committed staff, says principal Una Duffy, which values each student as an individual and supports them both academically and personally.

Ms Duffy says their whole school evaluation report (2012) noted this high level of care for student welfare. The college was formally recognised as a “Health Promoting School” in 2015. A very active Health Promoting schools’ committee comprising of students and staff keep physical and mental health to the fore of our agenda.

A well-organised induction programme for incoming first years smooths their transition and in the course of first year the “Big Brother Big Sister Programme” is offered to students with the invaluable assistance of senior students.

Extra-curricular activities: Football and basketball feature highly on the agenda. Students participated successfully in Schools’ Equestrian for a number of years. This year for the first time the school was represented in the Connaught Schools Golf Championship. Girls Active provides an interesting after-school outlet for junior students. Fairtrade activities, John Paul 11 Awards, Enterprise projects, choir, debating, spelling bees, Formula 1, Green Schools, Young Scientist are among the other activities.

Streaming: No streaming except for Irish, English and maths from second year onwards.

Special needs: The college prides itself on their commitment to special needs education. The school undertook the first second-level autism unit in Leitrim in September 2009. A variety of special educational needs is catered for, with a number of teachers with resource teaching qualifications and the support of 3.5 special needs assistants (SNAs).

Code of behaviour: The Whole School Evaluations (WSE) report 2012 noted a consistent approach to the implementation of the code of behaviour. This, and the confidence that the code is fair and reasonable, ensures a high level of commitment to the expectations it sets out. Its central core is respect – respect for self and others.

Whole School Evaluation 2012: The evaluation was very positive, noting a strong commitment from senior management to the promotion of excellence and quality improvement. All staff members display a high quality of care towards students. A broad and balanced curriculum meets the needs of most students. The quality of teaching and learning was good to very good, with some exemplary practices seen.

Progression: Progression to third level from the Leaving Cert 2016 class is about 94 per cent in line with national averages, says Ms Duffy. Each year students may otherwise opt for PLC courses or apprenticeships.

Book Rental Scheme: Yes.

Voluntary contribution requested: No.