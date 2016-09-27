Profile: James Delahunt

“I studied business and law in UCD. I always had an interest in the two disciplines and how they interacted with each other and impacted on society – it was a terrific course for obtaining a broad education as well as something that was practical to the world of work. I also had the opportunity to study in France for a year, which was a nice bonus.

“After college, I wanted to gain work in Irish business and gain a professional qualification. KPMG was natural fit given the firm’s track record with exams success and the fact that they work with businesses in every part of the country – from small private Irish businesses to the largest multinationals. It ticked the boxes I was looking for.

“ I had a number of friends and family that had completed the KPMG graduate programme and recommended it to me. I also attended the career fairs and their campus presentations.

“Whilst it is important to have strong academic results, KPMG looks beyond pure grades and considers an applicant’s broader interests. Involvement in sports clubs, college societies and community or voluntary organisations can reflect broader skills such as an ability to work in a team, time-management and being able to look at the bigger picture when faced with challenges, all of which are valued in applicants.

“It is an intense but immensely rewarding training programme. The firm invests heavily in internal training and coaching so you have the opportunity to learn from very high-calibre people. I developed both my technical and commercial skills whilst also developing softer skills like communication, delivering presentations and working in teams.

“ The opportunity to work on projects involving businesses that are domestic and international household names is fantastic; the additional firm training and support you receive to ensure you are in the best position to pass your exams and qualify as a chartered accountant is also something I placed huge value on. However, it is the people you meet and the friends you make over the training contract which is the best thing about the KPMG graduate programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great friends

“A graduate intake has up to 300 people from every county in Ireland as well as a number of international graduates, meaning the social side is great, particularly in the early years. I have made some great friends from the graduate training programme.

“The level of internal exam support provided by the firm helped me pass my exams and qualify as a chartered accountant. I still have an awful lot to learn and experience to gain but with the graduate programme behind me, it is a great foundation for the rest of your career.

“My advice for graduates or people thinking of applying to programmes is to research the various firms on offer and ensure that you pick one that is the right fit for you.

“Choosing a graduate programme is a big decision and a significant commitment. You are interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you! Speak with friends who may have done internships and attend the various career fairs. In your interviews just be yourself, your academic results will speak for themselves so interviewers will want to know more about you and your interests.

“It also helps to be on top of current affairs and business affairs as this will help you stand out and demonstrate a genuine interest in what is happening in business and the wider world.