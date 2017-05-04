Profile: Deloitte – helping graduates realise their aspirations

Consultancy firm Deloitte is now the second-largest professional services firm in Ireland and the worldwide leader in professional services.

Deloitte has a network of 225,000 people in 150 locations, and over 2,000 in Ireland.

The company offers over 300 graduate opportunities in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast and Galway across all departments. They range from audit and advisory, risk advisory, tax, corporate finance and consulting to regulatory and compliance advisory and technology consulting. Other departments include Deloitte digital, analytics and information management, cyber security and forensics and technology assurance.

“Through this programme, we are offering graduates across many different disciplines the chance to experience and realise the careers they aspire to. Our programme allows graduates to grow with us along the way to achieve their goals,” says Brendan Jennings, managing partner of Deloitte Ireland.

Rounded programmes

The firm has a strong focus on providing diverse and rounded programmes to help people manage and balance work and life.

There are a large range of social and sports programmes as well as a strong emphasis on CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities, bringing numerous benefits to those who join the team.

Chief human resources officer Orla Graham said the company provides graduates the best kickstart to a career in professional services and consulting.

“Our focus is on giving graduates what they want from their careers, allowing them to learn, grow and create a real impact on the world around them. We believe Deloitte offers graduates more than just a job and we recognise the importance of creating a challenging and rewarding environment,” says Graham.

Graduates come from a wide range of disciplines including business, accounting, computer science, engineering, maths, science, law and arts.

On-campus activities

As part of on-campus activities throughout the graduate recruitment campaigns, Deloitte invites students to take part in “the Deloitte Difference University Challenge”, targeted at students from second year to final year. Entrants take part in a series of challenges, based on the type of work they would be doing as part of the Deloitte team. Successful entrants compete in a national final to represent Ireland on an international stage at Deloitte University in Texas, in addition to winning cash prizes.

“We’re proud that so many young people start their careers with Deloitte, even if some of them will eventually move on elsewhere,” says Ciarán Cullen, talent acquisition lead at Deloitte.

“Our leaders see graduates as adding a lot in terms of innovation and new perspectives, and this is why we continue to focus on providing a premium career experience for graduates each year,” he added.