Profile: Brett McCoy Darcy

“I studied drama with German in University College Cork because I was always interested in the performing arts, specifically acting.

“I had planned to pursue a career in the performing arts, and possibly move to London. I’m now living in Texas after transferring here from Berlin – it’s funny where life takes you!

“I heard about the Jameson International Graduate Programme through a friend who had recommended that I apply for it and I’m delighted I took the chance now.

“I chose to apply because it sounded like an amazing chance to work with a really cool brand and see the world at the same time. None of the other graduate programmes on offer at the time grabbed my attention like the Jameson International Graduate Programme.

“I chose it because I felt I had the necessary experience, both from my degree and extra-curricular activities, and that my personality was the right fit for the job.

“The criteria for the graduate programme was quite broad; you need a third-level degree to apply. As previously mentioned, my background wasn’t in business or marketing, but I had other relevant skills that I believed made me the right candidate, such as my second language and event-management experience. “My tenure on the programme to date has been incredibly rewarding. I have lived in Berlin for a year, working through a foreign language in a challenging market, gaining first-hand know-how of international business, and working closely with local teams and sales reps to build the brand. I am now fluent in German, and I have taken many of the skills I learned at university and been able to apply them to the working world, honing my marketing, communications and interpersonal acumen.

“Having cut my teeth in Germany for my first 12-month placement on the programme, I am now the Texas brand ambassador, covering Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.

“The Jameson International Graduate Programme actively encourages and promotes progression, and both professional and personal growth.

“I cover the whole state of Texas, and my role includes organising education and training sessions for bartenders/bar owners, planning various Jameson specific events, and collaborating with our partners such as Movember. It also means being the face of the brand in my market here in Texas.

“My advice for anyone thinking of applying to any graduate programme is, what have you got to lose?

“You might be thinking ‘do I have a relevant degree, experience, etc’ or whether you fit the mould exactly but that could also make you exactly the person they are looking to hire. ÁINE McMAHON