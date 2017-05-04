Profile: Accenture

One of the country’s best-known recruiters, consulting firm Accenture, recruits students from diverse backgrounds.

Graduates in Accenture’s Analyst Consulting Group will have the opportunity to develop their career and grow the business.

To join the Analyst Consulting Group, you must have a strong academic track record with a minimum of 400 Leaving Certificate points and a predicted 2.1 degree or equivalent.

“By combining innovative thinking with advanced technology, Accenture is changing the way people live and work. We are in business to help our clients achieve higher performance through a wide range of solutions. Whether it’s social, mobility, analytics, cloud or beyond, we combine advanced technology, innovative thinking and close collaboration to get the results that really matter,” says Marketing and Communications officer Caroline Burke.

“There are three initial career paths within Accenture, which provide you with the freedom and training to become an expert within the wide range of industries where we work,” says Burke.

“You’ll be surrounded by people who are highly passionate about what they do – and eager to share their knowledge to help you become a trusted adviser to our clients. Plus, you’ll be in the thick of it all, contributing towards projects in crucial ways and making a tangible impact on our success,” says Burke.

The technology graduate programme allows the graduate to become part of Accenture’s global network of IT specialists and experts.

“They develop, deploy and maintain the systems and software that help boost our clients’ performance. Everything they achieve calls for exceptional innovation, unprecedented teamwork and a deep understanding of changes happening in technology. Working in partnership with industry leaders and ecosystem partners, they are at the forefront of technological innovation,” says Burke.

“ One of the best reasons to join Accenture is the quality of the people you’ll be working with. Many people say they join for the projects, but stay for the people,” says Burke.

“ We are committed to recruiting people from diverse backgrounds and giving them the best possible work experience, which translates into the work they do.”

The Accenture graduate programme will reopen for applications in September, 2017.