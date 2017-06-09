Primary school teacher union to urge rejection of pay deal

Primary school teaches look set to reject the proposed public sector pay deal under which 300,000 State employees will see their pay increase by between 6.2 and 10 per cent over a three-year period.

In a statement the executive of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said it had decided to recommend rejection of the deal to its 36,000 members. A ballot of members will begin next week.

“The decision of the primary teachers’ union is based on the failure of the proposed agreement to progress the issue of pay equality,” the statement said.

General secretary of the union Sheila Nunan: “The recent pay talks were an opportunity to draw a line under pay discrimination and right a wrong imposed on new entrants since 2011.

“The agreement has failed to signal an to end pay inequality imposed by government on recent entrants”, she added.

The union also said primary principal teachers “have been waiting more than ten years for the payment of an independently awarded pay uplift to help end some of the large pay disparity between primary and post primary principals.”

Yesterday the Teachers’ Union of Ireland executive committee said provisions in the deal to tackle the issue in schools where more recently recruited teachers are paid less than longer serving colleagues were “wholly inadequate” and it would recommend its members reject the proposal. Rank-and-file gardaí also look set to reject the deal. Garda Representative Association general secretary Pat Ennis said the draft agreement would be considered by the association’s executive at its next scheduled meeting. However, he maintained: “It cannot be a foregone conclusion that this will be acceptable to our membership.”

“People who risk their lives and routinely encounter the most traumatic of human experience should be afforded a quality of life for such service to the State and our communities.”

The proposed deal, reached after 13 days of talks between worker representatives and Government negotiators, is expected to cost some €880million over its lifespan but will need to be ratified by trade union members, a process unlikely to conclude until the autumn.

Under the proposed deal, some 250,000 public sector workers will receive pay rises of 6.2 to 7.4 per cent and a further 50,000 staff recruited since 2013, and who have a less generous pension scheme, will receive pay improvements of 7 per cent and 10 per cent over the three -year period.

The draft deal, which is a continuation of the Lansdowne Road agreement, would see about 23,000 State employees such as gardaí who have faster accruing pensions benefiting least.