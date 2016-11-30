Planning granted for Educate Together school in Castlebar

Planning permission has been granted for an Educate Together national school in Castlebar, Co Mayo, which was objected to on 19 grounds by a local councillor.

Independent councillor Frank Durcan caused controversy this year when he dubbed the multi-ethnic and multi-denominational school system “elitist”.

The school is to open at Marsh House, a former Castlebar Town Council building, after it was granted approval by Bórd Pleanála subject to eight conditions.

The development secures the future of the school for at least the next five years, when a new application may be made.

The school is at present operating with 12 pupils in a temporary premises, a first-floor office building off Cavendish Lane in the Co Mayo town.

The conditions also stipulate permission for the operation of the school at Marsh House with a maximum of 68 pupils.

The board granted the permission in general accordance with the inspector’s report, citing the location, its ample car parking, as well as its use of an “important protected structure” as appropriate subject to the conditions.

School principal Sarah Calvey said Educate Together had received “very positive feedback” from parents.

Positive decision

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support. We will be enrolling a full junior infant class and some senior infants for September 2017.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Mayo Lisa Chambers said it was “fantastic news, and a very positive decision for the town”.

The opening of the school had already been delayed by a year before Mr Durcan lodged his objections to Bórd Pleanála during the summer.

He claimed the granting of planning permission contravened numerous sections of the town plan, outlined health and safety issues relating to a fire hazard and the fact the building was erected during the 16th century.

Originally the school was scheduled to open in the former Burren national school, divested by the Catholic Church to Educate Together. The building was later deemed not fit for purpose.