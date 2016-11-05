Longford school to stay open despite industrial action

A school in Co Longford looks set to reopen on Monday following an agreement between the board of management, the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers Union Ireland (TUI) over supervision cover.

Moyne Community School in north Longford has hired two temporary supervisors. The plans for cover have been approved by local ASTI members.

“They are quite happy with what we are doing,” said a source close to the board of management of the school.

“In fact, one of the members on the board of management has said she is quite happy with the arrangement.”

Fellow board of management member and local councillor, Paraic Brady, said the scope of non-ASTI members available to the school was key to the board’s decision to reopen.

“Moyne Community School is opening on Monday,” he said.

“We have enough non-union members and TUI members to keep it open.”

Praised

Mr Brady also praised all the school’s teachers, including those who are taking industrial action on Monday.

“In fairness, we have to compliment the teachers. We have had a look at the programme and how certain [supervisory] slots had to be filled.

“Teachers and non-union members who maybe wouldn’t have been doing supervision have stepped in.

“Without that co-operation with the board of management, we wouldn’t be able to do what we are doing.”