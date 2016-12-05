Life-long learning is crucial for the modern workforce

Skills are now the global currency of the 21st century, according to Angel Gurria, the secretary general of the OECD.

So, how do we ensure our younger generations, along with the rest of the workforce, have the skills for a bright future?

When it comes to attracting foreign direct investment or developing indigenous enterprises, Ireland is delivering.

The talent of the Irish workforce and the availability of a pool of skilled people is a key contributor to this. It is one of our main strengths and resources.

But the automatic supply of this resource cannot be taken for granted.

Ireland performs strongly on many metrics, particularly on the increasing levels of educational attainment.

There is a very strong link between educational attainment and prospects for sustainable and well-paid employment, so our success here is welcome.

Nothing stands still, however. As the economy improves and new ways of working, new technologies and processes and new opportunities emerge, it is vital to fully embrace the concept of life-long learning and the continuing development of the workforce.

The extent to which we acquire, develop and enhance our skills has a powerful influence on our prospects for sustainable employment, personal fulfilment and well-being and, vitally, our contribution to society.

The National Skills Strategy published earlier this year by the Department of Education states that “Ireland will be renowned at home and abroad as a place where the talent of our people thrives . . .”

There is extensive debate on how societies can best support the skills formation of its people.

While approaches may vary, there is consensus that skills are very important, that they cannot be assumed to be acquired in an ad hoc manner.

How Ireland Inc supports the development of skills will be key to ensuring future prosperity.

The National Skills Strategy envisages an improved collaboration between the State, its agencies, employers and learners to realise its ambition. It sets out in detail how this can be achieved in the period to 2025, and who is responsible for each action.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the strategy to be successful, it is clear that a shared mission and commitment is required across the spectrum of Irish society.

The Further Education and Training Strategy 2014 to 2019 spells out the many benefits that a focus on skills development can bring; as a resource for economic growth, a driver of employment growth and productivity increase, a “smartening” of the economy, a driver of social inclusion and social mobility and as an insulator from unemployment.

We have to move beyond a one-size-fits-all or an either-or approach to education and skills development.

We must encourage people to consider their aptitude, interests and employment ambitions – and only then select the education and training route that best suits them.

We have excellent universities, institutes of technologies, and further education colleges and training centres that provide valuable vocational and technical skills and world-renowned apprenticeships.

In the coming weeks we will see nascent apprenticeships in non-craft sectors as this tried and trusted method of learning is expanded into new sectors.

Employers, who seek to sustain and grow their enterprises and be competitive, have a responsibility to contribute to the development of their workforce.

A common understanding and agreement between employers and their staff on the shared value and mutual need to invest in life-long learning can yield significant personal benefits and future competitiveness.

Smart companies and committed employees recognise this. The State also plays an important role through its commitment to the principles of lifelong learning and the quest for improved skills.

In practical terms, the State is a major contributor to life-long learning and skills acquisition through the provision of services in higher education, further education and training institutions.

This renewed emphasis on the importance and value of skills formation for individuals is very welcome.

Solas , in collaboration with the Education and Training Boards and other partners in further education and training, looks forward to playing its part.

* Paul O’Toole is chief executive of Solas, the further education and training authority