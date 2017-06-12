Leaving Cert Irish paper 1: ‘Very student-friendly’

A very student-friendly paper with a nice variety of interesting and accessible topics: that is the early verdict of the first Leaving Cert Irish exam.

Clare Grealy, an Irish teacher at the Institute of Education in Dublin, said this year’s higher level paper had “something for everybody”.

“Unlike previous years, there was no overlap between this paper and recent mock exam papers,” she said.

She said topical issues for 2017, such as Brexit and homelessness, appeared on the paper.

“They offered a good range of topics including political leaders of today, whether Ireland in 2017 is just and fair, scandals in sport and violence throughout the world,” she said.

She said one topic, asking about second-level education in Ireland, would have “given good scope to weaker students.”

