Junior Cert English: Students challenged to think rather than regurgitate

Most students emerged from the junior cycle English paper with “happy, smiling faces” despite concerns over the exam which is radically different to previous papers.

Anne Gormley, an English teacher at Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ in Limerick, said there were “no amazing shocks or unusual surprises” in the higher level exam.

“Overall I think the paper was quite reasonable, and there really was nothing that might shock or even disturb a student when faced with their first examination in 2017,” she said.

She said there was a lot of emphasis on simply addressing the material on the paper with a distinct emphasis on avoiding rote type answer.

“The ability to respond creatively to visual texts was needed in this paper,” she said.

Ms Gormley said all girls at her school reported that they managed all the questions well.

“Rather than writing copious notes on prescribed texts the questions simply asked students to respond clearly to the material on the actual exam paper,” said.

“This is a distinct approach from the usual Junior Cert exam at higher level, and it seems to be challenging a student to think for themselves and to avoid rote learning.”