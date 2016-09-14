Junior Cert: Avid rower helped to ten A1s by reading poetry in boat

There is something in the water in Cork when it comes to achievement and rowing with avid oarsman Owen Gaffney achieving 10 A1s in his Junior Certificate.

The secret of his success?

“Well, I stuck my Irish [poetry] to the boat and learned it there,” he explains. “When I was rowing I would look at it and try and learn it as I rowed.”

Owen, of Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Sidney Place, was one of five students at the school to achieve ten A1s.

Six students got 12 A1s in this year’s Junior Cert.

These included pupils at Presentation College Cork; Ratoath College, Co Meath; East Glendalough Comprehensive School, Wicklow; Clochar Na Nursulach, Thurles; and Mercy College, Sligo.

“I was worried about the Junior Cert because I went rowing every day so I was worried I might have screwed up,” said Owen.

“Being realistic I thought I would get three Bs and seven As. I have never got an A in English. My average mark in English was always in the 70s.”

As for now hitting the town, he says: “I was going to go out today but I am a rowing fanatic so I have decided to go training.”

He has been further inspired by the Olympic success of Gary and Paul O’Donovan. “I have talked to them before and they are really sound lads.”

Classmate Joe Hourihan also received ten A1s. “My family are very happy. I come from a family of four and I am the third of the four. My older sister got all As as well.”

Peter Kingston said he was delighted with his results particular maths which he felt was really hard this year.

“I thought maths was incredibly hard so I am very pleased. I am going out for lunch and then out later. I am really happy.”

Donagh Kiely said he was thrilled to do well in the “important subjects” of maths, business and science. He was overjoyed at getting a B in science.

“Irish was pretty hard but I am not good at Irish. I want to become a process engineer.”

Donagh was accompanied at the school by his sister Avril who said her “baby brother” had done really well.

“He got really good results for doing very little. He got the same results as the rest of the family so I think he is just following the family.”

Principal of CBC Dr Laurence A Jordan, said he was very pleased with the results. He said the school strives to have a balance between helping student’s achieve their academic potential whilst also fitting in a variety of extra curricular activities.