Irish students among best at reading in developed world, study finds

Irish secondary school students are among the best at reading in the developed world, according to a major international survey.

Fifteen-year-olds in Ireland rank third among students in 35 OECD countries for reading, while they have performed above average in maths and science (13th place).

The results are contained in the OECD’s Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment), which take place every three years.

They aim to measure how well students at age 15 are performing across reading, maths and science.

The results also show gender differences, with with girls performing better than boys in reading. However, boys performed better than girls in mathematics and science.

One encouraging finding is that Ireland is making strides in boosting the performance of low performers, especially in reading.

However, there are relatively low numbers of high performers in science and maths.

This appears to raise a long-standing trend where students in Ireland are struggling with “higher order” skills such as problem-solving.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said he was heartened to see that Irish 15-year olds have performed at a very high level in reading.

While it was good to see Irish students performing above the OECD average in maths and science, he said we still need to make improvements.

“The strong message for me is it endorses our need to focus on science and mathematics as a key challenge,” he said.

While Irish students have maintaining their position in reading and maths over recent years, there was a significant drop in science performance.

This may be partly linked to the introduction of computer-based tests which conduct more complex scientific enquiry. Ireland’s students performed relatively less well on those new science items.

The 35 members of the OECD are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portuga, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.