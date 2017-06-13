Investigation begins into how Leaving Cert paper was posted online

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into how a Leaving Cert paper was posted online shortly after the exam got under way on Tuesday morning.

Images of the higher level Irish paper were posted on a Facebook page for Irish teachers which is used by just over 3,200 members.

A spokesman for SEC said it appeared to have been posted after students received their papers, posing little risk to the integrity of the exam.

However, he said the commission was keen to “get to the bottom” of how the paper was shared online.

Under official rules, no candidate is authorised to leave the exam hall until 30 minutes after the exams begin.

Anyone who does is required to hand their answer book and question paper to the exam superintendent .

Images of the paper were posted on to the page shortly after 10am, and it is not known how they were obtained, according to members.

The Facebook page is visible only to members of the group, and it was taken down shortly after it went live.

The Facebook group, where the paper appeared – “Múinteoirí Gaeilge ag roinnt cabhrach, acmhainní, agus smaointí”, Irish teachers sharing help, resources and ideas – has 3,206 members and is used by primary and post-primary teachers.

One member of the group suggested it may have been provided by a student who left the exam early and passed it to a teacher, who may not have been aware of the SEC regulations.

The last major security breach to affect the Leaving Cert was in 2009, when the English Leaving Cert exam was postponed and rescheduled to a Saturday after an exam superintendent in Drogheda accidentally handed out the paper 24 hours early.

It meant students at the school had a preview of which poets were coming up, information which quickly spread across the country.

However, sources have played down the significance of the incident compromising the integrity of the exam.