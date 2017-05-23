Name: Anita Rose Babu (19)

From: Tullamore, Co Offaly

Studying: Medicine at the NC University Collegium Medicum, Bydgoszcz.

At the start it was very difficult, I have to admit, because even when you get a taxi or when you go to the shop - especially if you are on your own - as the person might not understand.

After a while it is okay as we have Polish classes and that gives you the basics for ordering a taxi or buying in a shop.

I was very interested in the fact that this is a very international school. My origin is Indian and I’ve been living in Ireland for 11 years and I always wanted to be among international students and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to broaden my horizons.

Poland is well known for its medical studies and they have had an English language course in place for the last eight or nine years and I was interested in that. I went to the interview and got my place. Mine was the first interview - that was in April - and from then on I was preparing. Even though I applied for medicine in Ireland I was still set on coming here.

It is very cheap – especially food! We can go out for food whenever we want – we don’t really have to be conscious about it. Everything else – whether you go shopping or the cost of transport – is much cheaper than Ireland.

I really love it. I didn’t expect that I would be this settled in but even after the first month I was really settled in - I have many friends and I am really enjoying it here.