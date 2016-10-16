How Sting can help children understand maths

Pairing gambling with the music of an aging rock star may seem an odd way to teach maths to 13-year olds, but Ben Sparks says the combination demystifies often confusing rules.

Sparks, a mathematician at the University of Bath and a musician, uses Sting’s song Shape of my Heart, about an inquisitive gambler, to uncover hidden laws of maths and probability.

What people often perceive as a emotionless, methodical science, Sparks says, has a lot more in common with the imagination of melodies and rhythms than people realise.

And he’s on a mission to make sure kids realise it as part of Maths Week, which kicked off at the weekend in Dublin. “I get to celebrate a song, but I also get to celebrate the bits of maths that have similar emotional reactions for me.”

Sparks will make a presentation at Trinity College Dublin today at noon. Further details about Maths Week events, which run until Sunday, can be found at mathsweek.ie.

Question 1

Easter Monday 1916 occurred on April 23rd. The centenary was commemorated on Easter Monday 2016, which fell on March 28th. How many weeks were there between the two events?

Answer: 5,214 weeks (100 years x 365 days) + 25 leap days - 27 days (from March 28th - April 24th) = 36,498 days