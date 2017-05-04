Graduate profile: Stephen Harford

“Having studied Business in National College of Ireland I knew I wanted to start my career in an organisation where I could learn more about different businesses, their respective industries and also an organisation which was committed to investing in my career.

EY proved to be the best fit for me, being a firm that interacted with a wide range of clients across industries and also due to its market leading people agenda embedded in its strategy, Vision 2020.

Although I had not pursued a degree in accounting, EY recruits students from wide range of disciplines. This allows everyone to bring their knowledge and experience to the business, which in turn allows for a more diverse working environment and ultimately better performing teams.

Following my penultimate year in college, I started as a summer intern with EY’s Financial Services Assurance. The first week of the internship provided me with extensive training before starting my role so I was comfortable before I joined my teams. EY has a strong culture of teaming and learning within the firm; everyone is strongly encouraged to ask questions. This is particularly comforting for people including myself who had little prior experience of accounting.

During the internship, I was working with the brightest and highest performing teams. I was given direct exposure to the largest clients across the insurance industry but also across numerous areas of the EY business in both Ireland and UK. Gaining this experience this early in my career has been exceptional.

Although I was an intern, EY ensured everyone was part of the team and I was encouraged to get involved with the social aspect of EY. I joined the golf society where we played at the K-Club. There are numerous other societies and networks within EY that help create the company’s unique culture.

At the end of the summer internship, I was offered a graduate contract. Knowing I had secured a graduate role with EY really helped to take the pressure off final year and gave me an opportunity to travel for the summer before starting.

Having recently re-joined as a graduate I am delighted with my decision. Currently undertaking exams there are a number of supports in place to help students to pass, including in-house lectures, events and colleagues who are always willing to help. Also, working with clients on a daily basis allows me to put the theory learned in lectures into practice every day.

I would highly recommend students who are considering applying for EY to look at our market leading growth to date and our ambition to be a $50bn organisation by 2020. These provide the motivation, job and travel opportunities as well as the EY supports necessary to create an exceptional and rewarding career.”