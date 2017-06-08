Exam diary: ‘I read up on wheat; there was a full question on cheese’

Ciara Kilbane on her first Leaving Cert day: home economics and English paper one

Ciara Kilbane

‘Irish Times’ Leaving Cert diarist Ciara Kilbane. “The first day of the exams wasn’t too rough.” Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

‘Irish Times’ Leaving Cert diarist Ciara Kilbane. “The first day of the exams wasn’t too rough.” Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

 

Listen to your mother. Especially when she is talking to you about cheese.

My mum is a former home economics teacher and she warned me that I needed to prepare for a question on cheese. So obviously I ignored her and read up on wheat instead.

Listen to your mother: there was, of course, a full question on cheese. Home economics is my favourite subject and I’m hoping to go on to work as a food entrepreneur, so this was a big one for me.

Overall, I was happy with the paper, because I was able to answer the other questions.

For me, it has all been building up to the home economics paper; it is a really relevant, practical subject that gives you really great life skills. In a way, I’m almost sad it is over. Wait: I said almost!

The first day of the exams wasn’t too rough. I’m not the world’s biggest worrier and I don’t tend to get worked up – at least, that is, until the night before. The night before, a bit of worry set in but, like snow in June, it didn’t stick.

Then this morning before the English exam, I was expecting the fear to smack me in the face, but it didn’t. It is only after the exam that I start to worry and to overanalyse everything I wrote.

Personal essay

I enjoyed the English exam. Paper one is a good way to kick off as it’s focused on personal writing, doesn’t take a lot of preparation and is not about learning off facts by rote.

I wrote my personal essay on insights and revelations that I have experienced in my life and how, when I was in fifth class, my dad and my brother took glee in telling me that Santa didn’t exist.

The following Christmas, which wasn’t all about the presents, was the loneliest I had ever had. But then, wonderfully, I finally discovered the joy of Christmas and how there is more to it than just presents.

Up next, English paper two. And next month: a trip to a music festival near Barcelona with my friends and time by the pool in Madrid. I hope to come back to a course offer in GMIT. But I’ll get through this lot first.

In conversation with Peter McGuire

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.