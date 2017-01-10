Download: 2016 cut-off points

The cut-off points for 2016 are listed below, these were the points for entry through the Central Applications Office (CAO) to leve 8 honours degree courses at colleges and universities in the Republic.

The tables include both the final, or lowest, level of points at which courses were offered in CAO rounds of offers, and the median, or mid-point average, of points scored by all succesful applicants for each course.

Download 2016 points - level 6 to level 8 honours bachelor degree courses (http://on.irishtimes.com/g9ZpLaO)