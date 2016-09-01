CAO issues 2,573 round two offers

The CAO made 2,573 offers to applicants in the second round of the offers process at 6am today. This number includes a total of 1,470 Level 8 offers and 1,103 Level 7/8 offers made to a total of 2,446 CAO applicants in this round.

Of those who received Level 8 offers, 708 received an offer of their first preference course and 833 first preference offers were made for Level 7/6 recipients.

Applicants receiving an offer in this round have until Wednesday September 7th at 17.15 to accept their offer.

Applicants can check if they have received a round two offer by logging in to their CAO account using the ‘my application’ facility. Those who received an offer will also will also receive notification by email and SMS text message.

Successful applicants should receive their paper offer notice by Friday.

Applicants who have already received an offer in a previous round are advised to accept the new offer by the reply date if they prefer this offer to the one they have already accepted if they prefer this option. This will automatically cancel their previous offer acceptance.

This who do not wish to accept the new offer can simply ignore the new course offering and the previous acceptance will stand.

Prospective students who wish to defer their current offer are advised to immediately contact the admissions office of the relevant institution with the text ‘Deferred Entry’ in the subject line of the email. This must reach the institution a minimum of two days before the reply date on the offer notice.