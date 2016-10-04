Campaigners to protest outside Dáil over failure to deliver new school

Parents and pupils at a Dublin national school are to demonstrate outside Leinster House on Tuesday against what they say is the Government’s failure to provide a promised new school.

The campaigners say that St Mochta’s national school in Clonsilla answered a request in 2006 from the Department of Education to expand their enrolment to cater for the growing population of the Dublin 15 area.

They claimed to have been offered a fast tracked new school in return for expanding their enrolment, but 10 years later they are still waiting for this to materialise.

The group say that 907 children are studying in overcrowded conditions leaks, mould and damp.

“Funding was finally promised in November 2015 with the announcement that building could commence late 2016,” campaigners said.

“However in August the school was informed by the Department of Education that the project would be stalled once again - all available funds had already been spent.”

“The parents and children have had enough and are marching on Dáil Éireann to express their anger and upset and a refusal to accept this situation.”

The campaigners say they are seeking assurances from the Department of Education that the promised funding will be released after the upcoming Budget.

The protest will take place at 11am.