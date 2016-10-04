Cameras on lollipop signs proves ‘huge deterrent’ to dangerous driving

A pilot programme which uses cameras on lollipop signs in a bid to deter dangerous driving at schools gates has been successful so far.

The innovative pilot programme is being undertaken by Kildare and Mayo County Councils using Go Pro cameras on the stop signs used by Lollipop Ladies (and men).

Declan Keogh, Road Safety Officer with Kildare County Council is pleased with the success of the pilot programme but feels that it should not have been needed.

“It’s been a huge deterrent and it’s been of great value to see that the drivers are actually obeying what they should be doing - the worst of it is they’re actually doing the right thing, but they should be doing it always,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“Having the cameras here at the school crossings allows the school wardens a bit more comfort and safety. It’s a terrible thing to say that you actually have to put a camera in place for them to do that.”

Lollipop Lady Brenda Price thinks the cameras will slow drivers down. “Sometimes when I have ‘drive throughs’ (drivers who ignore the stop sign and drive around the Lollipop Lady), they’re very dangerous people who are doing it. I think if they knew they could be seen on camera it could be beneficial for us.

“There’s no way we could take down a reg when you’re standing in the middle of the road and you have a car pull past you.”

Her colleague Mary Keane agrees. “If the drivers discover that the cameras are in operation they’re going to be very good on that day.

“There was one day there was a Garda walking and they were all exceptionally good mannered.

“If they know there’s a camera in operation it will change an awful lot of behaviour on the road.”

Signs warning of CCTV in operation are placed near the pilot schools and parents seem happy to see the cameras being used, said Mr Keogh.