Bruton set to pledge end of school ‘baptism barrier’

Minister for Education Richard Bruton maintains the Dáil “has an appetite” to deal with the ‘baptism barrier’ issue and that there is a clear timetable for legislation.

Mr Bruton will on Monday announce plans to remove the baptism barrier from schools to ensure children from non-religious backgrounds are not discriminated against in school admission policies.

“It is not being put on the long finger. The aim is to make Ireland have the best education service in Europe, ” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“We have to recognise that Ireland has changed substantially. We need to be accommodating at a time when 96 per cent of schools are denominational,” he said.

He will say he believes it is unfair that publicly funded religious schools are able to give preference to children of their own religion ahead of those of no religion who may live closer to the school.

Under current laws, schools may discriminate on the basis of religion in their admissions in cases where they are oversubscribed. However, this has become a highly contentious issue given that 96 per cent of primary schools remain under the patronage of religious bodies.

Mr Bruton will set out four possible approaches for dealing with the issue at primary level, in the first instance. They include: A “catchment area” approach, prohibiting religious schools from giving preference to children of their own religion who live outside the catchment area ahead of non-religious children who live close by.

A “nearest school rule”, allowing religious schools to give preference to a religious child only where it is that child’s nearest school of that religion.

A quota system, which would allow a religious school set aside a certain number of places for children of its own religion.

And a ban on religious schools using religion as a factor in admissions.

None of these measures is likely to be contained in schools admissions legislation currently being debated in the Dáil, according to sources.

Instead, Mr Bruton will call for a public consultation on the implications of these proposals.

The length of the consultation process is unclear. This raises questions about whether any legislative change will take place within the lifetime of the Government.

Nevertheless, it is a significant move given that Fine Gael has now joined all the major parties in supporting plans to tackle the baptism barrier.

At an event on Monday the barrier organised by the campaign group Equate today, Mr Bruton will say the current system is “unfair” and parents should not feel pressured into baptising their children to secure school places.

“Many parents feel it is unfair, that they feel under pressure to have their child baptised,” Mr Bruton said on Monday.

Mr Bruton said that he hoped there would be consultation, but that it should be limited to ten to 12 weeks.

“We need to hear views. Ultimately we want to promote greater choice.”

He said that the greatest problem may be posed for minority religions and that this could be covered by the catchment rule.

On RTE’s Morning Ireland the Minister said his instinct is to change the system. “We have to balance and deliver to the greatest number with the resources we have.

“This issue needs to be addressed. It is important to have admission policies that reflect a situation where one third of parents are marrying outside any denomination.”