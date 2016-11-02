Bruton criticises display of ASTI posters in classrooms

Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said it is “inappropriate” for the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland to display posters highlighting its opposition to junior cycle reform in classrooms across the country.

The Irish Times reported on Wednesday that members have been asked to display the posters in “prominent positions” in classrooms.

The move has drawn criticism from some TDs, secondary students and parents who say it is an attempt to involve pupils in the union’s dispute with the Government.

In a statement, Mr Bruton said: “It is not appropriate for a trade union to disseminate materials in respect of an industrial relations dispute in a classroom environment.”

He said the new junior cycle framework was being implemented in schools although the ASTI still had a directive to not co-operate with elements of it in place.

“This is one of four current industrial actions being carried out by ASTI. The department is currently meeting with ASTI to discuss the junior cycle framework. That provides an appropriate means for them to raise and resolve issues of concern,” he said.

The Government’s chief whip Regina Doherty also criticised the move on the basis that the classroom was not a place to bring an industrial relations row .

An ASTI spokeswoman confirmed that the poster had been sent to shop stewards in recent weeks.

“The poster was distributed to individual members following requests from members and activists for such information. The poster is aimed at members of the ASTI.”

However, a letter accompanying the poster asks members to place the posters in “prominent positions” in classrooms.

This letter, dated October 12th, was signed by the union’s general secretary, Kieran Christie.

Broader assessment

The new junior cycle assessment, which replaces the Junior Cert, is being rolled out across all secondary schools and seeks to provide a broader assessment of students’ skills and achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ASTI has directed members not to take part in any classroom-based assessments linked to the changes.

The ASTI’s directive means junior cycle students in two out of three schools, or about 40,000 junior cycle students, are set to lose 10 per cent in their English exams next summer.

Students in schools staffed by members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland will have a chance to take part in classroom-based assessments.

The TUI position is that the agreement is “entirely clear” that no element of assessment for State certification purposes would be conducted by the teacher.

The ASTI, however, insists the involvement of teachers in assessing students as part of a separate “ junior cycle profile of achievement” amounts to assessment for State certification.

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union – which supports junior cycle reform – has called for a resolution to the dispute so no student is disadvantaged.

“We believe that there is always a great space for respectful dialogue on matters such as this between students and teachers,” said union president Jane Hayes Nally.

“We ultimately hope that any issues regarding the reforms will be resolved before any student is prevented from achieving a full junior cycle profile of achievement.”

The issue was the subject of fresh talks between the ASTI and the Department of Education on Tuesday. Little progress was reported, however.

Hundreds of secondary schools are set to close indefinitely from next Monday if no resolution if found to a wider dispute around teachers’ pay and conditions.