ASTI withdraws planned ballot for industrial action

The potential of further industrial action by second level teachers has eased after the ASTI union withdrew a planned ballot by members.

The move came after the Department of Education removed the prospect of any teacher being made compulsorily redundant.

The ASTI said on Friday that the Department of Education had told the union no school will have teachers in excess of approved staffing levels for the 2017/2018 school year.

As ASTI members rejected the Lansdowne Road pay deal, they were deemed to be outside a redeployment scheme for staff in schools which were above the official staffing threshold.

The union said the Department of Education confirmation that no school would have surplus staff meant no teacher would be made redundant.

“In light of this, the ASTI Standing Committee has decided to stand-down its current ballot on industrial action in opposition to threatened redundancies,” the union said.

Ed Byrne, ASTI President, welcomed the development. However, he described the threat by the Government to make ASTI members redundant because of the union’s rejection of the Lansdowne Road Agreement as unnecessary and retributive.

“The threat was designed to coerce ASTI members into accepting an agreement which they had already rejected in a democratic ballot,” said Mr Byrne.