ASTI urges rejection of deal aimed at averting strikes

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is to urge its 17,000 members to reject new proposals aimed at averting further school closures in a forthcoming ballot.

Second level teachers who are members of the Asti staged several days of industrial action several weeks ago as part of disputes over lower pay for recently-recruited teachers and financial penalties imposed by the Government on the union for “repudiating” the Lansdowne Road agreement.

The union’s 180-member central executive met on Saturday in Dublin to assess proposals which emerged from three weeks of talks at the Teachers’ Conciliation Council with a view to bringing to an end a number of disputes in which the union is currently involved.

Hundreds of schools across the country had been hit by one day strikes and by the withdrawal of supervision and substitution cover by members of the ASTI over recent weeks.

The industrial action came about as a result of two separate disputes between the ASTI and the Government; one over lower pay levels for recently-recruited teachers and the other over financial penalties imposed after the union was considered to have “repudiated” the Lansdowne Road public service pay deal.

