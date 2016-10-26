ASTI teachers will not be paid if schools close, says Bruton

ASTI teachers will not be paid if schools have to close because of the withdrawal of staff from substitution and supervision duties, Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said.

Speaking as some 525 schools prepare to close on Thursday while the union takes part in industrial action over pay for new entrant teachers, Mr Bruton said the teachers’ TUI colleagues in the same schools would be paid as long as they make themselves available to work.

The ASTI leadership is due to meet with senior officials from the Department of Education on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to avert strike action.

Given the gap between both sides on the matters in dispute, it now seems likely that Thursday’s strike - the first of seven strike days between now and December - will go ahead.

There is much greater concern, however, over the fact that many of these schools may not re-open following the midterm break on Monday, November 7th.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Bruton said it would be very difficult for some schools to remain open if the ASTI industrial action goes ahead.

He said it was normal industrial relations procedure in the case of withdrawal of labour that they would not be paid. He also said that there was little hope of breakthrough.

“We have cash on the table for new teachers, we have promotional opportunities,” he earlier told Newstalk Breakfast.

“There is a substantial deal on offer, we will continue the process as resources become available. Pay restoration will happen in the course of negotiations.”

He said he agreed with a claim by the Impact union that it would not be fair to do a sectoral deal that would leave others behind.

“It wouldn’t be fair to do a special deal with one union or to look at the issue in isolation.”

School management bodies, who met department officials on Tuesday evening, now estimate at least 400 secondary schools might not have enough staff to keep schools open on health and safety grounds.

This is due to ASTI’s plans to withdraw supervision and substitution duties following the midterm break, which would leave schools without teachers to supervise breaks or fill in for absent staff.

School managers say the union’s decision not to exempt principals and deputy principals in its directive to cease supervision duties means it will be close to impossible for many schools to operate contingency plans.

This effect of this is that responsibility for recruiting supervisors falls to boards of management who serve on a voluntary basis.

The Department of Education commenced preparations for strike action on Thursday by sending circulars to school outlining rules over the payment of teaching staff.