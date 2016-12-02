ASTI at difficult crossroads following unsuccessful campaign

The extent of the hole which the ASTI’s leadership has dug for itself became clear when its standing committee met earlier this week.

Its actions in recent weeks resulted in the closure of hundreds of secondary schools,the loss of three day’s pay for thousands of teachers and chaos for pupils – and their parents – preparing for State exams.

The scale of the union’s actions raised expectations among some in the ASTI that it would secure significant gains and deliver on its mandate to secure an immediate pay restoration for new entrants.

Those hopes were quickly dashed when committee members combed through the eight-page deal.

“The view was that, apart from a few concessions, it was the same deal which the other unions got,” said one member, present at the meeting.

“The view from the negotiating team was that pretty united: there is nowhere else to go. There is no other offer. There is no other avenue. It was repeated ad nauseam.”

Trenchant criticism

The mood, according to several members present, was rancorous. The tactics of the leadership came in for trenchant criticism. Other teachers’ unions were branded “quisling traitors” by one; the Minister for Education was labelled a “Blueshirt” by another. One member commented that the entire campaign had been “one long catalogue of strategic mis-steps”.

There was also a recognition – despite the anger – that the union was now in a cul de sac with little room for manoeuvre, according to sources.

Few were enthusiastic about the prospect of further industrial action or school closures.

One member, speaking following the meeting, said the consequences of rejecting the deal – which were outlined by the union’s leadership – were hair-raising.

“Basically, Fempi [financial emergency legislation] will be implemented immediately. We’ll lose pay restoration, we won’t get new promotional posts and teachers who are surplus to requirement will be made redundant.”

There has been little sympathy in rival teachers’ unions. Some wags in those circles were quick to give the proposals a nickname: “Industrial relations for slow learners.”

The union is now at a difficult crossroads. Does it try to swallow its pride and take the offer on the table – or does it step up it resume its industrial action in the new year when students are facing into their exams?

The mood among the wider membership appears to be one of disillusion following the strikes of last month.

“No one wants to go back out on the picket lines,” said one member. “We’ve had three days of salary deducted. Christmas is approaching, and the mocks are in January.”

Another commented: “The only conversation around here today is that we’ve been sold-out again,” says another teacher. “We were led out with the expectation that we’d get pay restoration for new teachers. So, what now?”

A meeting of the union’s central executive committee on Saturday will be crucial in determining the outcome.

The unwieldy 180-member group – much like the union’s standing committee – is a combination of moderates, conservative and the radical left.

Its recommendation on whether to back or reject the deal will be influential among the union’s 17,000 members.

If it rejects the deal by two-thirds, however, the terms will not even go to a vote among the members.