Ask Brian: Is private health cover mandatory for foreign students?

Question: I am a Brazilian student about to begin my second year of studies. I was advised to take out an overseas medical expenses policy in my first year, which cost €40 under my student visa. This year I have been told that I have to take out full private health insurance. This is far more expensive and I cannot afford it. Can you tell me what I should do?

Answer: My understanding is that the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) has written to the main providers of your current insurance policy type, which I believe is similar to the travel insurance which any Irish person would take out if they were travelling outside of Ireland on holidays.

It states that they are of the belief that, in circumstances where a course runs for longer than one full academic year, students in your situation should be obliged to take out full private health insurance as a condition of maintaining their student visas.

I have been advised by some insurance industry representatives that, notwithstanding the instruction from the HIA to cease selling travel policies to students in residence for more than 12 months, they are disputing the validity of such instructions and are continuing to sell these policies into the Irish market.

Furthermore, the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) is continuing to accept them for the purpose of continuing registration.

I am not sure whether the policy types available in the private health insurance market in Ireland are suitable to the needs of foreign nationals here for a short number of years for study purposes.

Health insurance policies for persons under the age of 55 usually have a waiting period of 26 weeks in which no claims can be made, which would leave you very vulnerable if you became ill during that period.

In addition, such policies would not cover claims such as repatriation to your home country due to serious illness or death, or compassionate illness cover to pay for flights for your family members, should you fall sick.

Neither would health insurance policies provide personal liability cover, if you caused an accident leading to injury to someone else.

I can understand how the HIA is objecting to someone resident in Ireland for a number of years having access to policies providing greater benefits than policies under their jurisdiction for a fraction of the cost of what is available to Irish citizens.

I cannot believe that their views are shared by those in Government who are travelling the world promoting Ireland as an attractive destination for those seeking education in the international market.

Currently, the negative messages emanating from the UK regarding the numbers of foreign students entering Britain, is opening up a wonderful marketing opportunity for those tasked with promoting Ireland as an education destination worldwide.

In the meantime, the Garda National Immigration Bureau determines what type of insurance is acceptable for your student visa so I would take their advice.