As Leaving Cert starts, exam correctors ‘urgently’ needed

Less than a week before the Leaving and Junior Cert, an urgent appeal has been issued to hire teachers to correct the exams.

An advertisement on the State Examinations Commission website says it urgently needs teachers, including those who are retired and recently qualified, to mark the 2017 exams.

Education and Training Board Ireland, an umbrella body for the boards that run secondary schools, also posted the appeal on its website on Wednesday, saying the positions were open to all serving and retired teachers “irrespective of experience” and to those who have just recently completed their teacher training.

The SEC says it will be appointing examiners “right up to the start of the marking conferences in June and occasionally afterwards, in order to fill vacancies and in response to examiners dropping out for a variety of reasons”.

The ad also goes on to say the number of available reserve examiners “is currently very tight in all subjects”.

“The SEC is now calling for teachers, including recently qualified teachers and retired teachers, to apply for the position of examiner in all subjects for the 2017 Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate”, it adds.

It says the subjects where there is a particular need are:

Leaving and Junior Certificate Spanish

Leaving and Junior Certificate German

Leaving Certificate Business

Leaving and Junior Certificate Irish

Leaving and Junior Certificate Italian

Leaving and Junior Certificate Home Economics

Junior Certificate CSPE

Junior Certificate Religious Education

Leaving Certificate Ordinary Level Mathematics

Despite saying their appeal was “urgent”, the SEC said in recent years it had run recruitment campaigns “right up to the start of the marking process and has always secured the co-operation of teachers, including newly qualified teachers and retired teachers, in filling any vacancies and meeting the needs arising from drop-outs. The SEC has every confidence that this will be the same this year.

Those applying for the positions must hold a third level degree or equivalent, have recent teaching experience in the relevant subject area or related subject, have good organisational and analytical skills, be able to work to a fixed time-scale, be available to work full-time for the duration of the marking and be resident in the Republic of Ireland during the marking period.

Thousands of Leaving and Junior Certificate students begin their State examinations next Wednesday, June 7th.