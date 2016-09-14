Alcohol alert for teenagers on Junior Cert results night

Parents have been encouraged to talk openly to their children who received Junior Certificate results about drinking alcohol on Wednesday night.

A search through Facebook reveals several Junior Certificate results parties scheduled for tonight.

The Wright Venue in Swords, Dublin, has a sold-out event with tickets on sale for between €20-€30.

Tamangos Nightclub in Portmarnock, Dublin, has a sold-out ticketed event featuring confetti cannons, beach balls, photographers, lasers and a balloon drop

Sin Nightclub in Temple Bar Dublin have a results-night party with tickets for €20. It features a VIP area and a “state of the art sound system”.

The Hub in Temple Bar is also sold out and features “some of Ireland’s best DJs alongside some very special celebrity and international guests”.

No Name club in Kilkenny say breathalysers will be in us e on the night and that the “disco is for Junior Cert result recipients only”.

All of the events advertised on Facebook state that they are strictly alcohol free.

Drinkaware are appealing to parents to talk openly and honestly to their children about alcohol ahead of the release of the Junior Cert exam results on Wednesday.

A report commissioned by Drinkaware found that 95 per cent of Junior Cert students learn more about alcohol from their parents than any other source. The Behaviour and Attitudes research, conducted with 200 Junior Cert students from across Ireland, revealed that 56 per cent feel that they are limited in their knowledge of alcohol use.

Interim chief executive of Drinkaware Yvonne Rossiter said while young people should celebrate their results, they are too young to consume alcohol.

“We are talking about young people who are about 15 years old. This is simply too young to be drinking alcohol and the harms associated with drinking from such a young age cannot be underestimated. The post-exam celebrations do not have to be synonymous with the now expected reports about drunken teenagers spilling out of underage discos across the country,” said Ms Rossiter.

“We simply should not accept that the two go hand in hand. Far from it, young people are telling us that they are looking for alternatives to alcohol and now it’s time we listened to them and gave them the kind of practical knowledge and advice they can apply to stay safe and be healthy,” she added.

President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors Betty McLaughlin said Junior Cert results can be a highly stressful and emotional time for students.

“Talking to a trusted adult like a parent, guardian or guidance counsellor can help to sort through any unexpected feelings about the results. It is important that students marking this milestone, especially those who are concerned with their results, do not use alcohol as a way to blow off steam; drinking to excess.”

Tips for parents

Drinkaware tips on how parents and guardians should talk to their children about alcohol:

Don’t wait for an alcohol-related incident to happen. Talk to children early and often.

Talk openly about their plans: Who is going? Where is it? How will they get home? Will alcohol be available? When is the curfew?

Set rules for the night together: You should be fully aware of your rules in relation to alcohol. What are the consequences for breaking them?

Engage with other parents: Talk to the parents of your child’s friends and ensure you are familiar with their rules about alcohol.

Safety is key: Remind your child that they can call or text you if they feel unsafe or unwell at any point during the night.

Provide an alternative to a night out: Could you host a party in your home? If so, remember that it is illegal to serve alcohol to minors and parental supply of alcohol is associated with increased risks.

Drinkaware have developed a comprehensive parents’ hub at drinkaware.ie/parents with a range of age-appropriate facts, advice and resources to help initiate and guide this important conversation between parents and young people.