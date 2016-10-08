Young woman dies after three vehicle crash in Co Westmeath

A woman in her 20s has died after a three vehicle crash in Co Westmeath this afternoon.

The incident took placed between two cars and a truck in Hiskinstown, Delvin about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The driver of one the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger in the same car, also in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

The female driver of the second car was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition. She was the only person in the car.

The driver of the truck was not injured during the collision.

The road the currently closed for forensic collision investigators to examine the scene and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111