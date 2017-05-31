Young offender who escaped from Oberstown caught

One of two young offenders who escaped from Oberstown children’s detention campus on Monday night has been caught.

A statement released by Oberstown said the campus “has been notified by An Garda Síochána that one young person who left the campus on May 30th has been located and is being returned.

“The gardaí are continuing the search for the second young person. As this is a live investigation, we are currently unable to share further detail.”

Three youths took over a staff office at the campus, where a member of staff was attacked and director Pat Bergin suffered “a small injury”.

The incident came just hours after an event to mark Oberstown’s one-year anniversary as a single facility for care, health and education was held in Dublin on Monday morning.

The chairwoman of the board of management, Prof Ursula Kilkelly, told guests at the event that the last year has been “a very challenging time for the facility”.